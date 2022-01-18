Duck, Duck, 'Noles: FSU lands second Oregon transfer Trey Benson

The Florida State football team has picked up another commitment out of the NCAA transfer portal, again at a position of need and again from the University of Oregon.

Ducks running back Trey Benson announced Tuesday he has committed to the Seminoles, marking him the 10th transfer pledge this offseason for FSU. He made his announcement after visiting FSU’s campus on Monday.

Benson was teammates at Oregon with wide receiver transfer Mycah Pittman, one of the Seminoles' first portal commits last month.

