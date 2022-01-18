Duck, Duck, 'Noles: FSU lands second Oregon transfer Trey Benson
The Florida State football team has picked up another commitment out of the NCAA transfer portal, again at a position of need and again from the University of Oregon.
Ducks running back Trey Benson announced Tuesday he has committed to the Seminoles, marking him the 10th transfer pledge this offseason for FSU. He made his announcement after visiting FSU’s campus on Monday.
Benson was teammates at Oregon with wide receiver transfer Mycah Pittman, one of the Seminoles' first portal commits last month.
Former FSU running back Jashaun Corbin declared for the NFL Draft last month, leaving plenty of carries to be had in the FSU backfield despite the returning nucleus of sophomores Treshaun Ward, Lawrance Toafili and others.
As a true freshman, Benson sustained a major knee injury and redshirted. Last year, in his first season back from a torn ACL and other damage to his knee, he appeared in two games as a reserve and gained 22 yards on six carries. He scored the first touchdown of his collegiate career against Stony Brook.
Recruited by FSU out of high school, Benson was a three-star prospect.
Benson joins wideouts Mycah Pittman, Deuce Spann, Johnny Wilson, and Winston Wright, offensive linemen Kayden Lyles and Bless Harris, defensive end Jared Verse, linebacker Tatum Bethune, and defensive back Greedy Vance.
