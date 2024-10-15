Duke coach Manny Diaz on Brock Glenn at QB for the 'Noles, FSU defense

Manny Diaz is 5-1 in his first year at Duke. (Photo by James Guillory-Imagn Images)

Duke football coach Manny Diaz met with the media on Monday to talk about his team's 5-1 start to the 2024 season and its matchup in Durham, N.C., on Friday night against Florida State. Diaz addressed both teams heading into this week's matchup coming off bye weeks, the FSU offense with Brock Glenn at quarterback and the Seminoles' defensive line. Here is some of what Diaz had to say on Monday.

Manny Diaz on the importance of his team's bye week last week after playing six games in a row to start the season: "If you closed your eyes on our practice field yesterday and today, you would have been able to hear the difference coming off the bye week. It's not that we practiced poorly before the bye, but there's definitely a renewed energy and enthusiasm amongst our football team. It came at an important time for us and our players were able to refresh themselves as much as possible midway through October. Of course, Florida State is in the same situation, so I'd imagine they've got the same boost in their practices that we have in ours. I got to watch a lot of really, really close games this past Saturday that were all decided by a handful of plays and were tight going down the stretch. I expect that same thing to happen here on Friday night."

Manny Diaz on FSU QB Brock Glenn: "He can rip the ball. I think that is obvious. You just watch even the first pass — it was incomplete, the first pass he throws against Clemson. You watch the touchdown pass he threw in the red zone to the tight end, the arm talent is not an issue. He can extend plays with his feet but more than anything it just seems like the team has a little bit of fire and energy behind him and that is super important. Teams have the right to, No. 1 to get better as the year goes on and No. 2 develop a chemistry as the year goes on. And you look at the young guys that have stepped up and to contribute for them, offensively, you can see that ... This team has really good football players and they've got really good coaches. So they have the right to get better."