Box Score: No. 1 Duke 80, No. 13 FSU 78

The No. 13 Florida State Seminoles took No. 1 Duke to the brink before a sellout crowd at the Tucker Center on Saturday afternoon, but the Blue Devils delivered a stunning 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to pull off an 80-78 victory.

Freshman forward Cam Reddish, who had committed a costly turnover two possessions earlier with the game tied, came through with the game-winner. He got a wide-open look on a pass from underneath the basket and drained the 3-pointer to win it.

Duke improves to 14-1, 3-0 in the ACC, while FSU falls to 13-3, 1-2.

Just a few moments earlier, it appeared the Seminoles would pull off the upset. FSU guard P.J. Savoy forced Reddish to dribble the ball out of bounds in the final minute and then drew a foul on a 3-point attempt on the ensuing possession.

Savoy hit two of free throws to give FSU a 78-76 advantage with with 15.8 seconds left.

Duke freshman RJ Barrett, who led all scorers with 32 points, then went to the line with 5.1 seconds remaining and a chance to tie it, but he missed the second of two free throws. The Blue Devils then got the ball back after it went out of bounds with 2.8 seconds left, and Reddish hit the game-winner.

Reddish finished with 23 points, while senior Mfiondu Kabengele led FSU with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Phil Cofer added 21.

With FSU ranked No. 13 and Duke No. 1, the game was one of the most heavily anticipated Seminole games in school history, and the play on the court lived up to the billing.

Duke appeared to be taking control in the first half -- the Blue Devils led by 10 points with just over nine minutes remaining -- but Florida State ended the period with a strong run to take a 39-38 lead into the break. Savoy drained a 3-pointer just before halftime to give the 'Noles the lead.

Kabengele led the Seminoles with 13 points in the first half; he also had eight rebounds, a blocked shot and two steals. Cofer had 11 before halftime.

Duke freshman phenom Zion Williamson didn't play the second half after recording 11 points and eight rebounds in the first half. He appeared to be sidelined with an eye or face injury.

