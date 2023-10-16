Duke coach Mike Elko met with the members of the media coming off his team's 24-3 win over NC State to move to 5-1 on the season. Elko addressed a number of topics in advance of his team's trip to Tallahassee on Saturday to take on No. 4 Florida State in a primetime game on ABC. The Blue Devils are ranked 16th heading into the matchup. FSU (4-0 ACC), Duke (2-0) and North Carolina (3-0) are the last three teams in the ACC without a loss in conference play. The winner of the game between the Seminoles and Blue Devils will control their own destiny as it pertains to reaching the conference championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 2. Elko's opening statement on Florida State: "Looking ahead to Florida State. They are an extremely talented football team. Ton of respect for the job that Mike Norvell has done down there. I think he has built a program, not just a team, but a program. You can see it with how those kids play and the energy and passion that they play the game with."

Elko on FSU's offense: "Offensively, this is an extremely talented operation. It starts with the quarterback, Jordan Travis. He is playing at an elite level and really has been for the better part of two years now. He knows exactly what he wants to do in that system. He's managing it really well. You can see him have complete command of the offense not only as a quarterback but also as a leader. It's really impressive to see." "They've got skill players all over the place. The two really talented wide receivers in (Johnny) Wilson and (Keon) Coleman. Tall, athletic, can run, can separate, can make explosive plays. They rotate through four or five other guys with no drop off at all. They're really talented at the wide receiver position. Jaheim Bell is a kid that I'm really familiar with from his time at South Carolina when I was at [Texas] A&M. He's a really athletic tight end. They play two or three tight ends that are all very talented. The offensive line has played a ton of football and so this is a complete offense for sure and it will be a big challenge for us defensively."

Elko on FSU's defense: "I've known Adam Fuller, the defensive coordinator, probably as long as I've known most coaches in this profession. He does a really good job. He's a really good football coach. He's got that defense playing at a really high level. I think it's the best front we've seen in our time here at Duke. Extremely athletic, really talented pass rushers. Really disruptive getting off blocks. The two linebackers are all over the field making a ton of plays. Kalen DeLoach is a big-time playmaker and plays the game at an awfully high level." "The secondary is extremely aggressive. They're going to get in your face, they're going to press, they're going play a lot of man-to-man. They're going to challenge every throw and really try to make the game very difficult for you. It's a complete team. We're going to be down there on their homecoming, at night, under the lights in Tallahassee. It's a big challenge for us and certainly a challenge that we're looking forward to and we'll get our guys ready to go to go down there and play our best football."

Elko on playing in another big game against a ranked team with ACC and CFP Playoff implications: “Anytime you get on a stage again, it's better. And then this stage presents a different type of challenge, right? There’s a challenge of being on the road. That creates a whole different type of atmosphere and environment and level of emotions that you’ve got to push through." "I think our team is now used to going through a week where they’re talking about the game that we’re going to play. I think they’re used to having the idea of what a spotlight game is. But we haven’t done this on the road yet. So that’ll be a new challenge for us, to kind of rise up and do that.” "It's probably a little bit different. The Clemson game was the opener, right? So, there wasn't a ton of like finality to that one. It was just two teams that were playing on a national stage for the first time trying to establish themselves and, as big as the Notre Dame game was and as huge of a stage that was, that was still a non-conference opportunity. That plays a role a little bit. Now you're playing a primetime game between two unbeaten teams in the ACC, and at the end of this, someone's going to have a clearer path to Charlotte than the other one. That's something that's critical and that's not lost on anybody in our locker room. It is an in-league, big stage, big opportunity for our guys to go kind of rise up to and take advantage of."

Elko on the health of starting quarterback Riley Leonard who has not played since being injured late in Duke's only loss of the season against Notre Dame: "Yeah, he's day to day." There was some light laughter from the press in attendance and it seems to Elko's standard answer on Riley dating back to last week when he was asked the same question prior to the NC State game.



Elko on what he learned about quarterback Henry Belin's first college start against NC State this past weekend: "I thought he had good composure back there. I don't think he panicked. I thought he kept his eyes down the field the majority of the night. I thought there was a little bit of up and downs. The ups certainly, the deep ball that he threw to (Jalon) Calhoun was a big-time throw. I thought the out route that he threw off the RPO and the second drive of the game was a really good throw. I thought he made a couple other really good throws that we maybe could have come down with and then there were a handful I'm sure that he wished he had back and that's probably just the nerves of the first time start. I think getting that composure and getting that under his belt now he's one game further along from a maturity standpoint, which will pay huge dividends I think for him moving forward." "I think it's probably more what he learned. I think it's more of that. We have a ton of confidence in him. We know who Henry is. We know that he can function and operate in this offense at a really high level. We believe in him. We believe in what he's capable of doing. I don't think that we were looking to figure that out. It's when you go out there and you go through it for the first time, the speed of the game, how fast things are moving and having to operate with the play clock and just what it all really truly feels like to start an ACC football game. You just can't simulate that and that's why any level of angst that went into the game was just around the first start. It was the same thing with Riley [Leonard] last year. It was no different in his first start. 'What is it going to be?' So, I think what he learned is how the game operates, the speed of the game, how it all really feels. I think it'll allow him to slow down, and I think he'll be able to play a little bit more like he's capable of more consistently. I think there were some ups and downs in how he played. I think you'll see a lot more ups the next time he goes out there because he'll be a lot more confident, a lot more comfortable himself."

Elko on what makes FSU offense so explosive: "It's their ability to make contested catches. I think they do a good job with their scheme for sure. I think they create ways to get guys into one-on-one matchups, and that's something Mike Novell does a really good job of, their offensive staff does a really good job with. And then those kids are really, really capable of climbing the ladder and making some big-time impressive, athletic, contested catches and that's the challenge, right?" "That's the challenge that these guys present and so, we haven't given up a ton of them. They've made an awful lot of them and so probably will play a huge role in the success in the game one way or the other. I think whatever team is able to win that battle the most, they're certainly going to make some, we're certainly going to make some, I think whoever makes it the most is probably the team that has the most success Saturday."