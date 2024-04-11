"I came to visit to see the coaches," Johnson said. "See coaches, talk to coaches, just get a good vibe with them."

Four-star safety / linebacker hybrid Duke Johnson returned to Florida State's campus for the first time since announcing his commitment to Alabama a little over three weeks ago. Once perceived to be the leaders for Johnson, the Seminoles were happy to get Johnson back on campus and he was glad to continue their relationship.

Johnson got exactly what he wished for, getting to talk with defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain during practice and with head coach Mike Norvell before practice began.

"He was telling me that he wanted me here and to be a Nole with him," Johnson said on meeting with Norvell. "He tells me that pretty much every time (I'm here). But, yeah, just to be a 'Nole."

While he has seen a Florida State practice before, Johnson got to attend a practice for the first time this year and he got to witness a solid day from the defensive back room.

"I saw like three interceptions. I like how everybody got after it today. They were moving around, physical and getting PBUs," Johnson said.

Johnson plans to officially visit Florida State on June 14 and the message will still be the same from Norvell when that time comes. He wants Johnson to play for him and to be a 'Nole.



