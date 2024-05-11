Florida State was in the driver’s seat. But Duke capitalized in a four-run sixth inning, using an error and some mental mistakes in the field.

Ana Gold had an RBI single to get the rally rolling as top-seeded Duke rallied to grab the 6-3 win over No. 16 FSU to claim the ACC softball tournament title on Saturday afternoon.

While only Devyn Flaherty was charged with an error, which was on an errant throw home with the bases loaded that gave Duke the lead, there were other poor throws or mental mistakes across the diamond.

FSU (43-14) was seeking a 20th ACC Tournament title. No. 7 Duke is a newcomer in the softball world, starting its program in 2018, but now has a second league title.

After three shutout innings, FSU got on the board and took control. Following a Jaysoni Beachum walk, Kalei Harding launched a two-run home run. Isa Torres then walked, with Michaela Edenfield hitting an opposite-field double to bring her home.

Beachum was also robbed of a home run at the center-field wall in the fourth by D’Auna Jennings, who went up to snare the ball.

Allison Royalty tossed three shutout innings before running into trouble in the fourth. Ashtyn Danley gave up four runs on four hits and three walks, but only one of the runs in the sixth was earned.