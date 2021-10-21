Early look at FSU men's basketball as Seminoles mix new, familiar faces

The No. 20 Florida State men's basketball team will play its first preseason exhibition next week against visiting Mississippi College (Oct. 28, 7 p.m.), but it's never too early to look ahead to what this season has in store.

Our Corey Clark and Ira Schoffel were able to check out one of the Seminoles' recent practices and got a feel for how some of the new faces are mixing in with returning veterans.

Here's a thread on our Seminole Hoops Message Board with some of Corey's and Ira's observations.

Ira also was a guest on a video preview show produced by the Field of 68 network, profiling Leonard Hamilton's program and looking at this year's roster. The show features a lengthy interview with Hamilton, followed by a panel discussion.

You can watch that below:

