Amaree Williams’ long-term future is on defense. But his talent, past experience and short-term outlook is on offense.

What Williams is doing is somewhat rare. High school stars are often asked to play offense and defense and then they decide along with college coaches which side of the ball they will focus on. The difference is Williams’ focus in the summer and preseason camp is on tight end, while also seeking to add on weight and eventually settle in at defensive end in 2025.

And after reclassifying, he’s doing this in what was set to be his senior year of high school.

“He’s made some really good plays,” tight ends coach Chris Thomsen said. “Still obviously learning. In high school he was a little bit more out wide on the perimeter. The closer he gets to the ball, some of that stuff is new to him. But overall he’s done a great job of just coming in and trying to absorb all of the things that he’s asked to do.

"His play-making ability, his athleticism has shown up.”

The 6-foot-4, 219-pound Williams is among a group of true freshmen who have stood out through FSU’s first 11 preseason practices. And as the Seminoles make the trip to Jacksonville for a pair of practices on Wednesday and Thursday, Williams is very much in the mix for playing time at tight end.

That might be viewed as a bold statement, but Williams has been achieving ahead of schedule for some time. He expedited his high school graduation, announcing in December that he would reclassify and be a member of the 2025 signing class. Williams committed to FSU, signed in February, kept his head down on his coursework to graduate and arrived on campus ready to work this summer.

Coaches will often say in the spring that an early enrollee should be preparing for prom right now. Well, in Williams’ case, he should be preparing for a senior year of high school and football at the Benjamin School in North Palm Beach. But he instead is getting a crash course in the FSU offense while going up against what could be one of the nation’s top defenses.



