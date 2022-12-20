Early signing day: When prospects are set to announce
Here are approximate times to look for signed Letters of Intent from commitments and other prospects on Wednesday:
Early morning: 7-8 a.m.
Jaden Jones 3-star DL
Vandrevius Jacobs 4-star WR
Lamont Green, Jr. 4-star DE
Brock Glenn 4-star QB
Demarco Ward 3-star LB
Keith Sampson 4-star DL
Conrad Hussey 4-star DB (Penn State Commit)
Samuel Singleton 4-star RB
Mid-morning: 9 a.m.-noon
Ja’Bril Rawls 3-star DB
Blake Nichelson 4-star LB
Quindarrius Jones 3-star DB
Lucas Simmons 4-star OL 11 am
Andy Jean 4-star WR 11 am (UF Commit)
Edwin Joseph 4-star ATH 11:45 am
Keldric Faulk 4-star DL Noon
Chris Otto 3-star OL Noon
Afternoon: 12-5
Hykeem Williams 5-star WR 1 p.m
Damari Brown 4-star DB 3 pm ESPN (UM commit)
Evening: After 5
Kamren Robinson 4-star LB 6 pm
Kenton Kirkland 4-star DB
The Osceola will have a live signing day story with updates as they come in throughout the day.
We will also have live National Signing Day shows at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify