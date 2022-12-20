News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-20 21:42:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Early signing day: When prospects are set to announce

Jaden Jones is among a group of early morning signees.
Jaden Jones is among a group of early morning signees. (Bob Ferrante)
Jerry Kutz • TheOsceola
Publisher

Here are approximate times to look for signed Letters of Intent from commitments and other prospects on Wednesday:

Early morning: 7-8 a.m.

Jaden Jones 3-star DL

Vandrevius Jacobs 4-star WR

Lamont Green, Jr. 4-star DE

Brock Glenn 4-star QB

Demarco Ward 3-star LB

Keith Sampson 4-star DL

Conrad Hussey 4-star DB (Penn State Commit)

Samuel Singleton 4-star RB

Mid-morning: 9 a.m.-noon

Ja’Bril Rawls 3-star DB

Blake Nichelson 4-star LB

Quindarrius Jones 3-star DB

Lucas Simmons 4-star OL 11 am

Andy Jean 4-star WR 11 am (UF Commit)

Edwin Joseph 4-star ATH 11:45 am

Keldric Faulk 4-star DL Noon

Chris Otto 3-star OL Noon

Afternoon: 12-5

Hykeem Williams 5-star WR 1 p.m

Damari Brown 4-star DB 3 pm ESPN (UM commit)

Evening: After 5 

Kamren Robinson 4-star LB 6 pm

Kenton Kirkland 4-star DB

The Osceola will have a live signing day story with updates as they come in throughout the day.

We will also have live National Signing Day shows at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}