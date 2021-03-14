FSU lost to Georgia Tech in an incredibly frustrating game for FSU fans. Not only did the Seminoles play sloppy, silly basketball in an ACC championship game, but they also blew a nine-point lead with 13 minutes to go in the second half.

New Blood was indeed being celebrated in Greensboro, N.C, late Saturday night. But it wasn’t Florida State’s.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- They fired the confetti, and brought out the trophy with a non-Tobacco Road team’s name on it.

FSU could have, and arguably should have, won the game. But senior M.J. Walker had two turnovers in the first 90 seconds, and that sort of set the tone for the rest of the game.

Part of that is on FSU. But part of it is on Georgia Tech, which has now won eight straight games and hasn't tasted defeat in more than a month.

There is a legitimate love affair between Leonard Hamilton and Yellow Jackets coach Josh Pastner. You can hear it every time one speaks about the other.

Hamilton appreciates Pastner’s tactical acumen as a defensive coach and the energy his teams play with. And no one embodies the effort and defensive focus for Georgia Tech more than Jose Alvarado.

As an FSU fan, I’m really not trying to like Jose Alvarado. But there’s something about the way he plays. The dude is a defensive menace. He had five steals, and might have been personally responsible for 30 of FSU’s 63 (approximately) turnovers on the evening.

He, like most of his Yellow Jacket teammates, was ready to win a championship Saturday night. Not enough of FSU’s guys were.

Scottie Barnes was a clear exception to this. His offensive rebound and put-back in the second half showed the kind of athleticism that’s going to make him a very rich man in the not-too-distant future. He finished with 21 points, and for the most part appeared to be the best player on the court throughout the evening.

He showed up.

RaiQuan Gray, not so much.

Now, let me say this: I’m a huge RaiQuan fan, partly because he reminds me of two of my favorite former FSU players. He’s got some Terance Mann, in terms of his do-it-all game and energy. And he’s got some Nigel Dixon, in terms of his massive ... presence.

But his presence needed to be bigger on Saturday. FSU's coaches were on him early to be more assertive. But while Barnes showed why the NBA talk for him is so warranted, Gray left a lot to be desired. (Maybe that means he comes back next year, which would be a major boon to that team.)

But we are worried about this year, right? And if the Seminoles are going to win more than one more game this season, they’re going to need more in Indianapolis than what Gray gave them in Greensboro.

So where does that leave us?

By the time you read this, I should be back in Tallahassee, reunited with my wife and children, and dutifully repaying the debts a husband accrues after a three-day bachelor basketball bender. And the Seminoles will be getting ready to travel to Indiana for a first-round NCAA matchup in which they’ll be favored.

If they can’t figure out this turnover issue, their chances of making a deep run seem, well, not terrific. But that doesn’t mean that we, as a fanbase, can’t hope they figure it out. And appreciate that, even after losing three of five games to end the season, they’re still going to be a top-five seed in the NCAAs.

That’s something we fans can celebrate together. And we should.

When I was in college, about 30 of us stormed the court one time after FSU beat Clemson to get its first ACC win on the season. After like 10 games.

The saddest part? Then-coach Steve Robinson joined us at midcourt in jubilant celebration.

A few years later, I hosted a radio show dedicated solely to FSU hoops. They missed the tournament every year I did the show.

The point is, I can appreciate the transcendent progress this program has made under Leonard Hamilton in the past two decades. FSU has made the ACC championship game in each of the last two seasons in which it was held, and won the regular-season championship last year.

That’s not nothing.

More importantly, I appreciate the way the team’s success has grown the community of FSU basketball supporters. I mean, that’s why you’re reading this, right? Because either I owe you money, and you’re looking for clues as to my whereabouts so you can collect, or you care about FSU basketball and enjoy sharing that experience, even virtually, with others who feel the same way.

There are some people who can intensely enjoy sporting events in enthusiastic solitude. For the most part, they’re called gamblers. But I think what’s so fun about being an FSU basketball fan now is there are lots more of us than there used to be.

As FSU fans left the Greensboro Coliseum after beating North Carolina Friday night, they were chanting, “New Bloods! New Bloods!”

Yes, they lost Saturday night. But make no mistake: us New Bloods are coming.

I met fans this weekend that traveled to Greensboro from Charlotte, West Palm, South Carolina and elsewhere, just to support their 'Noles.

That Ira Schoffel took the time to edit all these dang pieces even though he knows they’ll get a quarter of the clicks that a “Day 3 Spring Football Photo Gallery” will shows you that Warchant gets it, too.

Part of what made this weekend enjoyable for me, other than beating North Carolina, was that my brother Evan flew across the country to be at the tournament. Evan moved to the West Coast a few years ago, so we see each other less often now. And, like most West Coasters, he’s living a different life than before. He gets Dragon Fruit at Starbucks and eats sushi at restaurants that Mark Zuckerberg likes.

The point is, we have less in common now than we might have a few years ago. But we still have FSU basketball.

And experiencing this tournament with him, my parents, and the other FSU fans that made the trip to Greensboro will be as memorable as anything that happened on the court.

And yeah, like your family, sometimes this team will disappoint you. Sometimes they’ll make you mad.

Sometimes, they’ll break your heart.

But you still can appreciate that it’s worth getting to see them.

Tallahassee resident and longtime FSU basketball fan Eric Eggers leaves Greensboro satisfied, albeit mostly from the barbecue, beer, golf and camaraderie.

