A series loss at Pittsburgh was not what the Florida State baseball team needed this weekend. But being on the wrong end of a sweep at Pitt would be disastrous.

The Seminoles used their strongest start of the 2024 season to remove that possibility Sunday afternoon.

After losing the first game at Pitt 1-0 and the second game 9-7, the No. 8 Seminoles (37-12, 15-11 in ACC) plated eight runs in the top of the first inning to run away with a 15-4 run-rule win in eight innings over the Panthers (22-26, 8-19), salvaging a game from their final road weekend series of the regular season.

FSU started the series finale with a bang and then some, with its first seven batters of the game reaching base. After a leadoff walk, Cam Smith smashed a two-run home run to center, his second homer of the day and 12th of the season.

After that, the next five batters reached on consecutive singles, chasing Pitt starter Ryan Reed after he failed to record a single out. The Seminoles finished with a season-high eight first-inning runs on eight hits.

It was the first time FSU scored 10 runs in a game since the North Florida game on April 23. It was also the Seminoles' most runs scored in any game since the 19-2 win over Florida on April 9 and their most runs in an ACC game this season.

On its own, that first inning proved to be more than enough as _ FSU relievers limited the Panthers to just four runs on six hits in the series finale. Andrew Armstrong got the start and was tagged for three runs on three hits over four innings of work.

Brady Louck relieved him and allowed one run on two hits over 1.2 innings. After that, Yoel Tejeda Jr. got the final seven outs, escaping a jam he inherited in the sixth and then pitching shutout seventh and eighth innings to preserve the win.

Smith's production hardly stopped with his first-inning home run. He added an RBI double in the sixth inning and then a two-run single in the top of the eighth to put FSU into run-rule territory. Two days after his 56-game on-base streak was snapped, Smith had a career-high five RBI in Sunday's series finale.

Eight of the nine members of the FSU starting lineup reached base at least twice. Jordan Williams, starting at left field in place of Jaime Ferrer who appeared to injure his hand/wrist diving for a ball on Saturday, scored three runs with a hit, two walks and four stolen bases. He's stolen 14 bases in 15 attempts so far this season.

The Seminoles had 16 hits and nine walks in the series finale.