Elijah Moore was not one of the early enrollees of Mike Norvell's 2024 recruiting class but that has not stopped the former four-star receiver from preparing to make a impact in his first season as a Seminole. In addition to workout regimens sent by Florida State's strength and conditioning staff, Moore also made sure to get in extra workouts himself knowing that he was missing out on the infamous 'tour of duty' workouts held prior to spring training camp. All of this being done so he could try and contribute in a deep receiver room during his first year. "I feel like I can help the offense very much," Moore said candidly. "I feel like I'm bringing that big receiver back with us losing Johnny (Wilson) and Keon (Coleman). We've got a couple of guys but as far as height goes, I'm one of the tallest. I want to make it known to college football that I'm another big receiver that's coming in to take over the game with Mike Norvell's offense." Moore went on to praise many of his peers in the receiver room, including Alabama transfer Malik Benson — who seems to have taken the reigns of the room since his arrival in the spring.

Advertisement

Despite the departures of Wilson and Coleman, Florida State returns a lot of experienced receivers in addition to some promising second-year players. Sophomore Hykeem Williams and LSU transfer Jalen Brown are both looking to make strides this season in the passing game. The road to playing time would not appear to be without its hurdles but that has not discouraged Moore whatsoever. That road starts with learning the playbook and from those around him. "Mostly what they have been teaching me is to take my time and really tap into the playbook," Moore explained. "Because the conditioning, running and training — I'm not from this part of the country so I'm getting used to the heat — they said that stuff is going to come. The main thing to focus on is the playbook because that's how I'm going to get on the field. There is a lot of opportunity for me to play this year so that's what my focus is on — the playbook — to make sure I can get out on the field." Moore committed to Florida State just over a year ago on July 4, 2023. After Ohio State was the perceived leader for much of his recruitment, an official visit to Florida State changed everything. Mike Norvell and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans pitched to Moore the ability to carry on the torch of big-bodied receivers in Norvell's offense. Now that he is officially enrolled, Moore looks to fill the role to a tee.

Elijah Moore arrived at FSU in June 2023. (Bob Ferrante)