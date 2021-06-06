Elite 2023 DE Vic Burley talks Norvell, FSU visit: 'I love his energy'

Although prospects expected to work out at the Elite Camp, they were somewhat surprised at the full array of drills Florida State had planned.

After warming up in FSU’s Indoor Practice Facility, recruits then made their way out to the practice fields for positional drills. Functioning similar to a normal FSU practice, players got to experience just exactly what a regular day on the team may look and feel like for them if they do pick the Seminoles.

“I knew there was a camp, but I didn’t know we were gonna do all of this,” Burley said. “It was a great surprise. I really had fun out here.”

But FSU head coach Mike Norvell and his staff weren’t finished yet. The campers transitioned to Doak Campbell Stadium to take part in even more physical drills, pitting prospects against one another.

Burley, a coveted prospect out of Warner Robins, Ga., not only set himself apart from the 2023 players in attendance but he flashed versus highly touted offensive linemen within the 2022 class.

Burley enjoyed the challenge.

“It’s always good competing against people on your level or higher,” he said.