Elite 2026 DB and four-star prospect Jaelen Waters has already narrowed down his list of contending schools to just five.

The Seffner (Fla.) Armwood prospect is considering USC, Texas, Notre Dame, Florida and Florida State.

At 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, Waters is a Rivals250 prospect and is ranked as the 17th best defensive back in the country for the 2026 class. He is considered to be the 196th best prospect overall and the 37th best prospect in Florida.

Florida State offered Waters on March 4 and have found themselves in his top five. He is coming off a season at Armwood where he accumulated 20 tackles and one tackle for loss in only eight games. He also has six PBUs and a forced fumble.





