Elite 2027 prospects highlight full day of offers from Florida State staff

The Florida State coaching staff continues its work on the recruiting trail this week, working through Georgia, Florida and other southeastern states on Thursday. While not as plentiful as Wednesday in terms of quantity of offers, Thursday saw a number of highly touted 2027 prospects receive offers from the Seminoles coaching staff.

2026 offers

Advertisement

A Rivals250 member and four-star prospect, Norcross (Ga.) strongside defensive end Carter Luckie is considered to be the No. 245 ranked prospect in the country and the No. 13 prospect at his position. He is also considered to be the No. 36 prospect in the state of Georgia for the cycle. Luckie holds 21 offers with the addition of his offer from the Seminoles, also holding offers from Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State, Michigan and Miami.



A 6-2 and 180-pound safety prospect from Marcello (La.) Archbishop Shaw high school, Williams received his first Division I offer from Florida State on Thursday.



A three-star prospect, Suwanee (Ga.) Lambert offensive tackle Dylan Biehl earned his 15th offer from Florida State. Biehl unofficially visited Florida State in November for the game against North Carolina. Biehl also holds offers from Maryland, Kansas, Miami, Georgia Tech and Penn State.

2027 prospects