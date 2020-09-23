Four-star quarterback A.J. Duffy, who made the trip from Moreno Valley, Calif., to Tallahassee with his father, was clearly impressed by the two-day visit to the Florida State campus.

The visitors could not be hosted by Florida State's coaches because of NCAA restrictions related to the coronavirus, but that didn't seem to dampen the experience.

"Loved the trip to Florida State," Duffy said Wednesday afternoon. "It was a lot different (in a good way) -- just the college town feel. And I'm from California, so I've never been here before. Not used to seeing the greenery, and it was a huge campus. It's very like a home feeling for me."

The talented signal-caller said he loved all the brick buildings on campus, including Doak Campbell Stadium, and he also explained why he has been attracted to FSU.

"I know Coach Dillngham pretty well," Duffy said of FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. "We talk very often, and there's a solid relationship there. I also know Coach [Mike] Norvell pretty well, but my dad has an even stronger relationship because he knows him all the way back to Arizona State.

"With Coach Dillingham, we have just been talking ball over the phone. FSU is looking for a QB that is a decision-maker ... I feel like a priority to them."

While it was those relationships that brought the quarterback to Tallahassee, the visit only intensified the interest for the 2022 prospect. Now, the nation's No. 5-ranked pro-style quarterback is hoping to make it back across country again for a more traditional visit.

"I like Coach Dillingham and Coach Norvell a lot, so that's super cool to me," Duffy said. "Loved everything I saw. But I also want to get a detailed look at things when everything opens back up. It did surprise me the at-home feeling here. College town, and it's certainly one of the biggest stadiums I've ever seen. It was crazy. I've never seen this many bricks."