Elite local DB Makari Vickers has new 'spark' when looking at FSU Football

“Well FSU, I didn’t really put them into perspective. Now that I’m coming back onto campus, it’s given me that kind of spark to put me into consideration to come back home,” Vickers said.

Vickers, a four-star prospect, broke down how he’s feeling about FSU after the visit.

Tallahassee John Paul II standout Makari Vickers made a visit to FSU this weekend, and the rising senior defensive back was happy with what he heard from the coaching staff as well as what he saw on the field from the Seminoles last season.

Florida State is busy balancing its efforts to close out an impressive 2022 class while still jumping out early for plenty of top 2023 prospects.

FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson spent plenty of time with the highly ranked defensive back on Saturday. Vickers said he also met with FSU head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, but in-depth conversations with Woodson really stood out.

“Every time I talk with Coach Woodson, it's hardly ever about football. It's more about life after football,” Vickers said. “Concerning NIL, academics, how to protect my academics off the field.

“Coach Woodson, he’s kind of like a mentor. He hardly ever talks about football. He talks about life after it. He puts me on game about stuff I should do on and off the field.”

As a native of Tallahassee, it obviously isn’t the first time Vickers has visited FSU’s campus. He addressed at length how that could play into his college choice.

“I wouldn’t say it really factors in. Because sometimes you have that thought where you want to venture out and see new stuff,” Vickers said. “But at the same time, you kind of want to stick to what you’re accustomed to.”

Of course, most elite high school recruits don't have the chance to stay home and also play at a program the stature of FSU.

“I’m trying to stay balanced,” Vickers said. ‘I want to venture out, but at the same time you kind of want to stay home with your parents and family.”

The talented defensive back also enjoyed meeting with Norvell.

“Fun as usual. He’s a high-energy guy,” Vickers said. “He’s always on. Its always fun to be around him.”

With several young players emerging as starters in 2021, including freshman defensive backs Kevin Knowles and Omarion Cooper, Vickers noted the improvements from the defensive back group overall.

“One thing that attracts me the most I would have to say is the development. Development as a freshman,” Vickers said. “You have all the basic skills, but coming into FSU, they really develop you. They make you an elite corner.”

“I can say they kind of started off a little rocky," he said of the Seminoles' 2021 season overall. "But as the season progressed, the last seven games, they won five. And they were ranked like the No. 2 defense in the conference. I really think they did a lot of growth and development.”

Vickers confirmed he has plans to visit Texas on Jan. 22 and Alabama on Jan. 29.

When it comes to cutting down his list of top schools in the future, Vickers said FSU certainly didn’t hurt its chances this weekend.

“I was actually going to drop one (a list of top schools) towards the end of this month,” Vickers said. “But stuff happens, life happens. So I am going to kind of hold off on that. I can definitely see FSU being up on that list.”