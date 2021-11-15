Elite South Florida defenders Little, Bissainthe reflect on weekend at FSU

FSU and Miami are two of the top contenders for linebacker Wesley Bissainthe’s pledge, so the Seminole surely helped themselves with their late-game heroics and a win on Saturday night.

Bissainthe confirmed he will now be announcing his commitment on Dec. 4. He said that he, “doesn’t really have to see anything much” more from FSU than what the Seminoles have already shown.

“I’ll be talking it over with my coaches, people,” Bissainthe said. “Seeing what’s best for me.”

Bissainthe said it was a “good experience” to see the atmosphere of a big game at Doak Campbell Stadium.

“It was great to just see the two defenses go at it,” Bissainthe said. “It was great to see them both fight it out until the end. Great game.”

He said he spoke with the Seminoles' coaches about his potential role with the team and some of the ways the staff can best use his "versatility."

“I’ve got a good relationship with them," he said. "They’ve been recruiting me for a while. ... Coach [Mike] Norvell has the same fight, the same energy. He wants me really bad. He’s a really good guy.”

The Miami product also described FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve as, “my guy.”