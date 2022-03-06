Elite WRs Fleming, Inniss open up about FSU visit, Seminoles' future

Inniss is the nation's No. 1-ranked wide receiver, and Fleming ranks among the top 30. And they both came away impressed following the Seminoles' Elite Junior Day.

On Saturday, FSU had two of the top high school receivers in the country on campus, as South Florida standouts Brandon Inniss and Santana Fleming made their way to Tallahassee.

The Florida State football staff used the transfer portal to improve the talent level in its wide receiver segment this offseason, but the Seminoles know the long-term answer has to involve better recruiting of high school prospects.

This certainly wasn’t the first time four-star wide receiver Santana Fleming made his way to FSU’s campus. And every time he comes, the four-star wide receiver can't say enough about the love he receives from the Seminoles' coaching staff.

Fleming even said on Saturday that FSU currently stands “tied for first” in his recruitment.

“It was a very good experience for me. It was everything I was looking for, returning back to FSU,” Fleming said. “I still feel like a priority to them. The photo shoot was way better than I expected.”

Like virtually all of the prospects in attendance, Fleming said watching FSU’s first spring practice made a “good impression" on him.

“I liked the fact that they were throwing the ball more,” Fleming said. “But I did see that they could use a little improvement in the receiver room, which is a plus for me because I can come in and play early.”

The American Heritage product broke down what FSU’s message was to him during the visit.

“They were telling me that they don’t really have a receiver with my skill set as far as quick, shifty, fast [guy] that can get off the jump,” Fleming said. “That’s what they’re looking for. It was basically just sending that message.

“That they need dogs from all over Florida, and that’s how we win championships, by keeping in-state kids.”

One of the highlights, of course, was spending time with FSU head coach Mike Norvell.

“Coach Norvell, he is very much a stand-up guy. That’s something I am always looking for in a head coach or just a coach period,” Fleming said. “He brings a lot of energy to the table. Every time he talks, every time he speaks, I feel it. ...

“Coach Norvell, he’s definitely at the top of my list. Every time I talk to him, it’s always been good, whether it's over the phone or in person. I could definitely see myself playing for him in the future.”

One current FSU commit who has Fleming’s attention is quarterback Chris Parson, who could potentially be throwing passes to Fleming a few years down the road. Parson also was in town this weekend for FSU's Elite Junior Day.

“That’s my boy. I probably spent the same amount of time with him as I did the coaches,” Fleming said. “Me and him stayed connected to each other throughout the whole practice. Even when we were in photo shoot, he stayed next to me the whole time just chopping it up.”

Other schools in the mix for Fleming include Penn State, Auburn and Georgia. He explained what sets FSU apart from other options.

“The program has expanded in the short time that Coach Norvell has been here. I really feel like Coach Norvell can turn the program around,” Fleming said. “And the quarterback spot, I really feel like that’s my boy and we have a connection.”

Fleming said he “probably won’t commit until signing day,” because he wants to weigh all his options.

In the fall, Fleming said, he will be looking for FSU to throw the ball more often and have more of an explosive offense.

“That’s all I wanted to see is a little bit more of an explosive offense and throwing the ball around more. Which I really feel like we’ll do that with Coach Norvell and Coach [Alex] Atkins," he said.