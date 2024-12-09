Elon TE Cody Hardy plans to visit Florida State this weekend

Elon tight end Cody Hardy, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, confirmed with the Osceola that he will be in Tallahassee this weekend to visit with FSU head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles staff. Hardy is originally from Monroe (N.C.) Parkwood High and signed with Elon as a member of their 2022 recruiting class.

Hardy has added three inches and 70 pounds to his frame since arriving at Elon. He has played in 32 career games for the Phoenix over three seasons dating to 2022. Hardy caught 20 passes for 63 yards for Elon over those three seasons.