Emerging 7-on-7 team makes big impression, has FSU interest

And partly because of the players' familiarity with FSU freshman quarterback A.J. Duffy, who also hails from California, Stupin said his team plans to take a trip to visit FSU's campus this fall.

Josh Stupin, a former football player at SMU, has developed Trillion Boys into one of the highest-profile and most successful teams on the 7-on-7 circuit.

There is no question that 7-on-7 teams are becoming a huge part of the recruiting process in college football, and one particular team out of California is emerging not just on the national radar -- but it's one FSU fans might want to keep an eye on.

"I think that is huge having A.J. there," said Stupin, whose team features a long list of major college prospects. "He is such a well-known name here in the state of California. Everyone knows him. He's actually really close with a lot of kids on our team. There's only a one- or two-year difference in high school from them since he did just graduate high school.

"As I said, a lot of these kids know him personally. They look up to him for sure. The caliber of player he is, but being around A.J., he's a natural leader and that comes off on other players. Guys love and enjoy his company and being around him. I think there is going to be a lot of kids around here that will give FSU a strong look because there is such respect of A.J. Everyone is so tight in this area, so they know him well."

Because of the Trillion Boys' success and large social media following, they have attracted players from all over the nation, including Florida and Georgia. One of those players is Miami wide receiver Lamar Seymore, who visited FSU this spring to get a closer look at the Seminoles.

The team also features Texas running back Tre Wisner, who was scheduled to take an official visit to FSU in June but had to reschedule. Wisner said recently that he hopes to reschedule that visit for late July, and while he is already committed to the home-state Longhorns, he hasn't shut down his recruitment.

Stupin said the players on his squad aren't only interested in Florida State because of Duffy. He said they still appreciate the tradition and pageantry of the Seminoles' program, and they see the positive strides under head coach Mike Norvell.

"I think during the season and when we can figure out everyone's schedule, but absolutely that trip to Florida State is a priority for us," Stupin said. "We also want to see Michigan, Texas and a few other places. I think the first thing that the kids like at FSU is the culture, rich traditional program, the uniforms, and the energy and how packed Doak Campbell Stadium gets.

"Talking to a lot of the guys, that atmosphere is unmatched in college football and kids want to go play where the energy is right. Rivalries, traditions. I think Coach Norvell has definitely built a culture there brings excitement to recruits for the future."

Another familiar name for FSU fans is Tallahassee standout Makari Vickers, who also is on the Trillion Boys roster. While Vickers recently left FSU off of his list of top three schools, the Seminoles are expected to continue their pursuit of Vickers throughout the fall with the hopes of catching his attention with an improved season.

FSU also has offered other players on the roster, including California wideout Makai Lemon and defensive back Ethan Nation of Georgia.

"[Ethan] has an FSU offer and probably over 50 offers now," Stupin said. "Not sure where he's going to land, but he likes Georgia, FSU, Ohio State, Bama. He's a great ball hawk and had nine interceptions last year in high school. He's always forcing turnovers."

With highly rated prospects from all over the country, it's no surprise Stupin's team has enjoyed almost overnight success in tournaments against elite competition.

"We just concluded our first full season. We have won three tournaments and we attracted a lot of the top talent," Stupin said. "We are approaching 40,000 followers on Instagram ... so there's been a lot of growth."

While several of the Trillion Boys' 2023 prospects already are committed to schools, the Seminoles also are recruiting some 2024 targets including defensive back Khristian Dunbar- Hawkins out of powerhouse St. John Bosco in California.

Ajon Bryant, a 2024 running back out of Mater Dei in California, is also starting to generate Power 5 attention, including a recent offer from Michigan State.

And the list goes on.

Stupin, who played quarterback on 7-on-7 teams in his youth before making the SMU roster as a preferred walk-on wide receiver, said seeing players get college opportunities is one of the main reasons he decided to start this program. He also enjoys teaching the players about the best ways to approach NIL opportunities and other challenging topics.

"I played 7-on-7 myself, so I was able to see the positives, the culture in what to do and what not to do," Stupin said. "I decided to hang up the cleats ... and I felt with the transition in my life this is what I wanted to do.

"I have a huge passion for football. Having a nationally known 7-on-7 team, to be an influence and help these kids fresh out of it. Because I think I'm the perfect person to give advice because I'm coming right out of it. You discuss things that I would have wanted to do with my career , my recruiting process. One thing I prioritize that is different than other 7-on-7s is I want to make it about the kids."

Going back to Florida State, Stupin said he thinks the future is bright for the Seminoles for a number of reasons. One of which is Duffy, who he said is extremely popular with other recruits.

"He's very humble," Stupin said. "And a lot of these players get four or five stars, and it can go to their heads and lose track of being a good person. A.J. is a guy that is going to give you respect regardless. People gravitate towards that, and that's the type of quarterback you want in your room."

