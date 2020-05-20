News More News
Emerging TE target West sets decision date after offers from FSU, others

While most of the world is still dealing with COVID-19 and working on a return from the pandemic, college football recruiting never stops.

For Huntsville, Ala., tight end Jackson West, things actually have been busier than ever.

Despite not being evaluated yet by Rivals and other recruiting outlets, West has been racking up offers in recent weeks, and now has a total of 26.

Huntsville, Ala., tight end Jackson West now has 26 offers, including Florida State.
Florida State was one of the most recent schools to pull the trigger, joining programs like West Virginia, Purdue, Duke and Boston College.

Days after receiving that offer from the Seminoles, West confirmed to Warchant on Wednesday that he has set a date for his decision.

"Yes sir, it will be on June 1st," West said. "I have some thoughts in my head on the school, but I haven't told any coaches. I just told the college coaches that I'll be announcing it on that date."

According to West, the coaching staffs he has had the longest relationships with are Florida State, Duke, Purdue and Boston College.

West also opened up about the Seminoles' offer, which he described as "significant," and his connections to the FSU staff.

"I've known Coach Norvell since he was at Memphis. I even visited there," the 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end said. "With Coach, he's just so transparent and straight-forward about everything. He's a very genuine guy, and he was very clear they want two tight ends (in this class) and what they are looking for."

