You don't want to put too much stock into a spring game, or spring showcase in Florida State's case.

And yet, what was put on display Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium is what we have seen quite a bit throughout this spring.

It won't be easy replacing a host of FSU defensive lineman like Jared Verse, Braden Fiske and Fabien Lovett, who combined for 25.5 tackles for loss and 16 sacks during the 2023 season.

And yet, even with those significant losses, the Seminoles' defensive line has a chance to be quite impactful in 2024 based on what was put on display Saturday and throughout spring camp.

Verse and Fiske saw that for themselves watching from the sidelines of Doak on Saturday afternoon mere days before they're set to be taken in the first few rounds of the NFL Draft next week.

At defensive end, Patrick Payton appeared to be on a pretty limited rep count due to being a known commodity on FSU's defense. This opened the door for a less-known commodity, Georgia transfer and FSU legacy Marvin Jones Jr., to announce his arrival in resounding fashion in his long-awaited first time playing at Doak.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell said Friday that Jones hit 20.6 miles per hour during Thursday's practice, according to FSU's Catapult tracking technology.

That speed was again on display in the Spring Showcase with an early "sack" of DJ Uiagalelei and a few other early pressures, which contributed to the quarterback's slow start. He also nearly intercepted the quarterback on a play where he dropped back into coverage and had a pass deflect off his facemask and land just outside his reach.

Jones has been one of the most consistent playmakers throughout spring camp. Saturday was no different as he flashed an unteachable combination of a 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame and remarkable speed that should make him a menace off the edge this fall for the Seminoles.

"I think he's probably had one of the best progressions throughout spring practice. He came in and at his previous place did a lot of different things. We wanted to kind of focus in on what he's doing there at the end position and I think that you're seeing your huge leaps and bounds moving forward just in his confidence, the speed of play," Norvell said of Jones. "In the run game, you watch his athleticism, his speed, his pass rush ability, but I think he's really growing into being a guy that can be very dynamic in the run game as well, his movements. Having Pat (Payton), those other guys that are around him on the other side, it really allows when you have those one-two punches, I mean it really makes it makes it fun to be able to create and try to get to those one-on-one situations and I think he's done a really nice job with those opportunities."

Jones played more of a stand-up outside linebacker role at Georgia while he's pivoted to being a hand-in-the-ground defensive end in Tallahassee. He downplayed how tough that transition was, saying it's all football and that learning a new defensive scheme has been the more difficult challenge.