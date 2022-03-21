End of an era! FSU women's basketball coach Sue Semrau to retire

The announcement came shortly after Semrau met with her players to inform them of her decision.

Sue Semrau, who has been Florida State's head women's basketball coach for nearly a quarter-century, has coached her last game for the Seminoles and is retiring next month, the school announced Monday afternoon.

One of the most successful coaches in Florida State athletics history is calling it a career.

Semrau, who came to FSU in 1997 and elevated the Seminoles to national prominence, returned to the team this season after a one-year hiatus to help her mother deal with cancer treatments.

FSU endured an up-and-down campaign in 2021-22, due partly to injuries and COVID protocols, but still managed to reach the NCAA Tournament for the ninth consecutive season. The Seminoles' season ended with a 61-50 loss to Missouri State last week and a 17-14 overall record.

FSU's women's basketball program was struggling mightily when Semrau took over in the late-'90s, and she went on to be named ACC Coach of the Year four times and National Coach of the Year by multiple outlets in 2015.

During her 24 seasons at FSU, Semrau led the 'Noles to five NCAA Sweet 16s, three NCAA Elite Eights and two ACC co-regular season titles. The Seminoles have made the NCAA Tournament 17 times under her direction.

Semrau is expected to stay with the university through the remainder of her contract, which expires in April.

STATEMENT FROM SUE SEMRAU

“It’s been a joy and a privilege to be the head coach at Florida State University,” Semrau said in a university release. “Thank you to the amazing players and the talented and diligent members of our staff, you have given me millions of moments to cherish, and friendships for a lifetime. The countless supportive and hard-working administrators, faculty and staff have enriched my life.

“Our precious fans embrace us, fight with us and represent this great university with passion. The excellent camaraderie of the coaches I worked with at FSU shaped me. I still remember on my interview Coach Bowden sitting with me and telling me that we could do this; and that he would help me. And he did. More than I could have imagined.

“I walk away eternally blessed by the life I lived while being the head coach of Florida State. I am Nole Blooded and am proud to be a Seminole forever.”

