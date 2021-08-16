Entering Week 2 of preseason, FSU's Norvell talks position battles
With a week of preseason practice and a scrimmage in the rearview mirror, Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell talked about looking ahead after Monday's practice inside the indoor practice facility.
He spoke about the quarterback competition, players at various positions who flashed during the first week and who will have a chance to contribute this season, and guys he still wants to see more from as the Seminoles inch closer to that opening game vs. Notre Dame.
First things first, though: The quarterbacks.
After watching a week of camp, Norvell was asked if there has been any separation in the race for the starting spot between Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton.
"I think both of those guys have done a really nice job," Norvell said. "Going back and watching the scrimmage, both of them had explosive plays, they moved the offense well, were productive situationally. They did some good things. But there were also some negatives that we just can't have.
"Both Jordan and McKenzie owned the football, they didn't have turnovers in a situation, but there were still times where maybe they were a little slower to their progression and what they needed to do."
Norvell said on Monday, as he has said for months, that the quarterback who is the most consistent in the preseason is the one who will be taking the majority of the snaps against the Fighting Irish.
As for when he is going to make that decision?
"I don't get too much into circling a date," Norvell said. "I just want to be right. At the end of the day, these guys are going to compete, and I truly believe they can both help us win."
Young LBs in the mix
When Norvell was asked about watching film of the scrimmage and maybe a couple of names that might have stood out when he re-watched it, he didn't hesitate at all.
"Two guys that really stood out to me were Kalen DeLoach and D.J. Lundy at linebacker," Norvell said. "They were very active. You take that, not just from the scrimmage but their body of work in the first week. You're seeing those guys really starting to separate themselves and how they're emerging as players."
Depth on the defensive line
The starting front-four for the Florida State defense hasn't been written in stone yet, but it stands to reason that returning tackles Robert Cooper and Fabien Lovett will be on the top of the depth chart, along with standout transfers Keir Thomas and Jermaine Johnson. Dennis Briggs also is in the thick of the race for a starting job in the interior.
But Norvell knows his defense needs depth. Lots of it. And he mentioned a few guys on Monday he thinks could work themselves into that rotation.
"Jarrett Jackson I think is an X-factor for our defensive line," Norvell said of the redshirt sophomore tackle who transferred in from Louisville last year. "(Freshman) Josh Farmer is going to play this year. He's still figuring it out, but he's a guy that's come in and he's an explosive, explosive player. I'm excited about what he brings. ...
"But I think Jarrett is a guy that has to step up just in the consistency of his play. And if he does, he's a really talented young man that can help us."
Dent making a dent at different position
Norvell said redshirt sophomore Akeem Dent has moved full-time to free safety and is starting to shine in his new role. He had a forced fumble in the scrimmage on Saturday, and his confidence has grown to the point where Norvell thinks he could be a major contributor in the secondary this season.
"It was absolutely the right move," Norvell said. "He is playing at a very high level. And I would say in the first week, he's a guy that's really emerging as a top-level guy."
Young receivers 'on the fast track'
Norvell didn't hesitate at all when discussing the true freshman wide receivers on Monday. The two newcomers are going to play, he said. There's no question in his mind that Malik McClain and Josh Burrell will see the field in 2021.
"Malik and Josh are both guys that are going to help us this year," Norvell said. "I don't think there's any (question). They're on the fast track."
He then went on to mention essentially every other receiver on the team, including noting that Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson was back out at practice on Monday and that Keyshawn Helton had an "unbelievable scrimmage."
He also noted that returning freshman Kentron Poitier has had four days in a row where he's made at least one explosive play down the field, including two during Monday's practice.
"What I'm excited about is we call a drop-back pass and we can actually throw and catch," Norvell said. "And it's good to see."
