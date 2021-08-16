Entering Week 2 of preseason, FSU's Norvell talks position battles

With a week of preseason practice and a scrimmage in the rearview mirror, Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell talked about looking ahead after Monday's practice inside the indoor practice facility. He spoke about the quarterback competition, players at various positions who flashed during the first week and who will have a chance to contribute this season, and guys he still wants to see more from as the Seminoles inch closer to that opening game vs. Notre Dame. First things first, though: The quarterbacks. ***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***

McKenzie Milton is still locked in a battle for the starting QB spot with Jordan Travis. (Gene Williams)

After watching a week of camp, Norvell was asked if there has been any separation in the race for the starting spot between Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton. "I think both of those guys have done a really nice job," Norvell said. "Going back and watching the scrimmage, both of them had explosive plays, they moved the offense well, were productive situationally. They did some good things. But there were also some negatives that we just can't have. "Both Jordan and McKenzie owned the football, they didn't have turnovers in a situation, but there were still times where maybe they were a little slower to their progression and what they needed to do." *ALSO SEE: More updates from Monday's interviews with Norvell, players Norvell said on Monday, as he has said for months, that the quarterback who is the most consistent in the preseason is the one who will be taking the majority of the snaps against the Fighting Irish. As for when he is going to make that decision? "I don't get too much into circling a date," Norvell said. "I just want to be right. At the end of the day, these guys are going to compete, and I truly believe they can both help us win." Young LBs in the mix When Norvell was asked about watching film of the scrimmage and maybe a couple of names that might have stood out when he re-watched it, he didn't hesitate at all. "Two guys that really stood out to me were Kalen DeLoach and D.J. Lundy at linebacker," Norvell said. "They were very active. You take that, not just from the scrimmage but their body of work in the first week. You're seeing those guys really starting to separate themselves and how they're emerging as players."