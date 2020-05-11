And then there were eight. After weeks of voting, we are down to eight final competitors in our Warchant Bracket Challenge, with fans determining the greatest player in FSU football history. Out of the original 16-player Offensive Playmakers bracket, the final two contestants are quarterbacks Charlie Ward and Jameis Winston. The final two Defensive Playmakers are Deion Sanders and Marvin Jones. The Offensive Line and Defensive Line finalists are Walter Jones and Peter Boulware. And the final two spots in the Elite Eight were claimed last Friday by "Legend" Ron Simmons and Special Teams standout Sebastian Janikowski. Simmons advanced by claiming 65.7 percent of the vote in his battle with Fred Biletnikoff, while Janikowsi cruised past return specialist Greg Reid with 82.2 percent of the vote in their competition.

All voting will be done on our Tribal Council message board, and the voting window is 24 hours. Each round offers an opportunity for Warchant subscribers to win a $25 e-card to Garnet & Gold. That prize will go to the person who makes the most compelling and/or original argument for their vote. If you already know who gets your vote, click here to make your picks on the Tribal Council: The Matchup

No. 1 seed Charlie Ward vs. No. 2 seed Jameis Winston Charlie Ward left Florida State as the most decorated player in college football history. He won just about every possible individual award in 1993 and also led the Seminoles to the school's first-ever national championship. The dual-threat quarterback won the Heisman Trophy by one of the biggest margins in the history of the award and finished his career 22-2 as a starter. One of those losses came on a missed field goal at Miami, and the other was at Notre Dame in the national championship season. Ward's game-clinching 78-yard TD pass to Warrick Dunn in the 1993 Florida game is one of the biggest plays in program history. He also was the team's punter in 1989 and became a first-round NBA draft pick after starring for the FSU basketball team. Jameis Winston burst on the scene as a redshirt freshman in 2013, leading the Seminoles to an undefeated season and national championship. The consensus All-American finished the season completing 76 percent of his attempts and throwing for over 4,000 yards with 40 touchdowns. He would go on to earn numerous personal honors that season including being named AP Player of the Year, winning the Davey O'Brien Award, Manning Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and the Heisman Trophy. He also led FSU to a perfect 13-0 regular season in 2014 and another ACC championship before suffering his first and only loss in college versus Oregon in the college football playoff. He finished his FSU career with a 26-1 record as a starter and would go on to be the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

Winner of $25 eCard from Garnet & Gold - MagNoleA