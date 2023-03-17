Florida State was short-handed going into Friday's game. Makayla Timpson took an elbow to the left eye early on and the Seminoles' luck was quickly fading.

Erin Howard scored 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds, while Taylor O'Brien added 15 points but the other Seminoles made just six shots in a 66-54 loss to Georgia in an NCAA Tournament game at Iowa City.

"I'm so proud of our team for battling through adversity as they have all year, and they were confident," FSU coach Brooke Wyckoff said. "I thought we had a great game plan. We played some pretty exceptional defense for a lot of the game against a physical Georgia team."

Playing without Ta'Niya Latson and O'Mariah Gordon, the Seminoles (23-10) had just eight players and then were limited with Timpson out the majority of the first half. FSU shot just 18 of 67 (26.9 percent) and 8 of 29 from 3-point range.

"Our shooting percentage, we left a little bit to be desired," Wyckoff said. "But so proud of these two next to me, Erin Howard and Taylor O'Brien, for how they battled and just left it all on the floor. They both had excellent college careers, and I think they showed just how amazing they are in their last college game. I'm so proud of them and just thankful for this opportunity to be here in the tournament."

FSU needed big games from Timpson and Sara Bejedi, although the senior guard shot just 2 of 13 from the floor and missed some drives to the basket as she finished with five points. Timpson had six points.

Diamond Battles had 21 points on 7 of 16 shooting for Georgia, which won the rebounding battle 48-38.

Georgia (22-11) will likely face Iowa in Sunday's game.