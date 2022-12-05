Scott Harves has spent 25 years at ESPN, working on a wide range of projects. His love for college football has kept him busy, often working on pieces for College GameDay and College Football Live and at times bringing him to Tallahassee for games. A few years ago, Harves was talking with some ACC Network colleagues and the opportunity was too much to pass up. “I just remember when I looked at the list of ACC schools, I just had Charlie Ward at the top of my list,” Harves said. “It was almost one of those, ‘Have we really never done anything to that scope on Charlie?’ So it was just always there.” Harves committed to the Ward documentary, reading his book, “The Athlete,” and gradually watched every play from the 1992 Florida State football season. “It really gave me a good sense of what I thought the casual viewer might be able to take away from a documentary on Charlie and that was getting a better understanding of where he came from,” Harves said. “That's sort of how it began and where my thought process started on a project.” “Twice As Nice: The Legend of Charlie Ward” debuts on the ACC Network on Monday at 7 p.m. The one-hour show features interviews with Ward as well as three of his coaches: quarterbacks coach Mark Richt, offensive coordinator Brad Scott and basketball coach Pat Kennedy. Ward’s family members are also interviewed as well as fullback William Floyd and guard Sam Cassell. Harves said he and a videographer drove from city to city in Florida and Georgia over the course of two weeks to do all but one of the interviews.

