ESPN says FSU to start DJ Uiagalelei at quarterback vs. Cal

Florida State fans have been clamoring for a change at quarterback after the team's 0-3 start.

According to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel, that won't be happening this week.

Thamel said Saturday morning on a College GameDay segment that FSU will keep Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei as its QB1 for Saturday night's home game vs. Cal (7 p.m. on ESPN) at Doak Campbell Stadium.

In his first three games as a Seminole, Uiagalelei has struggled, completing 56.6% of his passes for 666 yards (222 per game) with one touchdown pass and two interceptions. While the rest of the offense has not made his job easier, it has appeared that Uiagalelei's limitations as a signal-caller have hindered the offense in a few areas.

Uiagalelei has remained listed as the starting quarterback on FSU's depth chart through the first four weeks of the season. His backup, redshirt freshman Brock Glenn, has heard his name chanted by fans during each of FSU's past two losses at home. He appeared in five games as a true freshman in 2023, starting the final two and completed 19 of 51 passes (37.3%) for 229 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

FSU shared a not-so-positive injury update Saturday morning that starting right tackle Jeremiah Byers will miss his third straight game vs. Cal. However, the better news is that left tackle Darius Washington is expected to be back vs. Cal as are safety Shyheim Brown and wide receiver Jalen Brown. Linebacker Cam Riley is reportedly a game-time decision according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.