Playing a full season this fall is obviously the best-case scenario for all universities and something football fans are hoping will happen. As of now, a full 12-game slate is still in play for every conference other than the Big Ten, which announced on Thursday is will only play conference games this season.

Changes: First, there will be active testing for COVID-19 for student-athletes. As we have seen already, players have tested positive on most campuses, and it’s a certainty that more will test positive throughout the fall.

With that in mind, teams will need to have contingency plans in place to deal with key players missing time while they are quarantined. Some coaches have suggested that will mean cross-training players at various positions -- for instance, wide receivers who could also play defensive back. But that won't be possible for every position.

Protocols likely will be implemented to separate key backups from starters both on and off the field to prevent an outbreak at one position. That means individual position groups (OL, DL, LBs, DBs, etc.) should be asked to refrain from congregating off the field. If eight offensive linemen go to a party on Tuesday and test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, it could jeopardize the school's ability to field a viable team.