Evans scores career-high 28 to help FSU end skid, beat Clemson 81-80

It was the type of celebration Florida State fans are used to seeing after men's basketball victories in February -- even if the circumstances were a little different.

After the Seminoles forced Clemson to miss its final shot to secure an 81-80 victory Tuesday night, FSU's players on the bench streamed onto the court to hug and high-five each other and the hero of the night, senior point guard RayQuan Evans.

With four former starters sidelined by injuries and the Seminoles enduring a six-game losing streak, Evans scored a career-high 28 points to lead a gutsy team effort.

With the win, FSU improves to 14-11 and 7-8 in ACC play. Clemson falls to 12-14 and 4-11.

