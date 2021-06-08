Even Uncle Luke is impressed by Norvell's actions entering Year 2

Because the Seminoles didn't retain assistant coach Telly Lockette from Willie Taggart's staff -- Lockette starred as a high school player in Dade County and was successful there as a prep coach -- and didn't bring in any new on-field coaches from the area, Campbell said the Seminoles would no longer be able to recruit players from Miami.

While it was unlikely that Campbell's decree would actually prevent the Seminoles from reaching into the talent-rich area for prospects, his comments were worth noting.

Not only is Campbell, who uses the stage name "Uncle Luke," the head football coach at Edison, but he has been coaching high school football in the area for more than 15 years. His successful youth football program in Liberty City has been rolling for more than three decades.

It has produced the likes of former FSU star Devonta Freeman and many other future college and NFL stars.

And, oh yeah ... Campbell once was the front man for 2 Live Crew, the ultra-successful rap group that put Miami on the map for hip hop music.

So, Campbell certainly has a platform. And it wasn't necessarily a great thing for FSU Football that he was using it to criticize the Seminoles' new head coach.

"A lot of the coaches down there had concerns," Campbell explained.

Fast-forward to this past Sunday, and Campbell was singing a very different tune.

Wearing a white Edison windbreaker with red trim, Campbell was mingling with other high school football coaches, parents and players at Mike Norvell's first Mega Camp on the Florida State campus. He had brought a group of his players, 31 in all, to take part in the combine-style event -- and to be seen by FSU's coaching staff and the more than 50 college coaches who had come in for the event.