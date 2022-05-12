Ever-widening revenue gap continues to loom large at ACC spring meetings

The ACC has been lagging behind other conferences in television revenue for more than a decade now, and some would argue it has been lapped by both the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten in recent years. That's a big enough problem for new Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips. An even bigger one is the notion that the league could seemingly be blown off the track in the near future as both of those conferences ink new TV deals that project to make them hundreds of millions of dollars more per year than the ACC. During the conference's meetings in Amelia Island on Wednesday, Phillips was asked questions about a variety of topics -- from a new football scheduling format to NIL anarchy to the potential of the Power 5 conferences breaking away from the NCAA in football. But the issue that seems most daunting, the one that could be exponentially more problematic by the end of the decade, is the ever-widening revenue gap between the SEC, Big Ten and everyone else. *** Don't miss out on any of our great FSU Sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial ***

Jim Phillips speaks at the ACC Kickoff event last summer. (USAToday Sports Images)

"We have to do a better job with revenue within the conference office,” Phillips said. “And I think you’ll see a Chief Revenue Officer at some point be part of our new structure. ... So, the overall organization needs to have somebody each and every day thinking about revenue.” In 2020, the ACC generated about $500 million in revenue. That same year, the Big Ten generated $769 million, and the SEC soared over $800 million. Now factor in Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC, to go along with a brand-new TV contract that will start in 2024, and there are projections that each Southeastern Conference school will eventually be making roughly $50 million more than schools in the ACC, Pac-12 and Big 12. That's not a revenue gap. It's a planet-sized chasm. And it doesn't help the ACC's cause that it is locked into a grant of rights and television deal with ESPN through 2036. But Phillips, who has only been on the job with the ACC for less than 18 months, says ESPN will increase its pay to the conference in the immediate future. He said it was a "big moment' when the ACC Network recently finalized its deal with Comcast. "We'll see a nice bump, I think, coming up," Phillips said. "We haven’t had a full year of the distribution. So, that will close the gap for us, for this iteration, this particular year.”

