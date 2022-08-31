It’s widely accepted Florida State’s offensive line will be at least somewhat better this fall. The pure depth FSU added this offseason with six incoming freshmen and four experienced transfers make that true. And nothing seen from Saturday’s 47-7 thrashing of Duquesne, a game that provided a chance for quite a few reserve offensive linemen to get playing time, dissuaded that thought. That being said, games between FBS and FCS teams are always graded under the appropriate caveat of the significant physical discrepancy that exists between the squads. Nowhere is this more relevant than in the trenches where teams like FSU are at a distinct size advantage. So it’s entirely fair – maybe even wise – to not rely too heavily on what was observed from FSU’s offensive line against Duquesne. By the end of this week, however, we should have a much better idea of exactly how much better this FSU offensive line unit is. The LSU defensive front is the first of a number of impressive units FSU’s offensive line will be tasked with handling this season. “They've got great depth on the defensive front, athletic, powerful,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said of LSU. “So that's going to be a great challenge for us. A little bit of unknown of exactly the presentation of what they're going to do schematically.”



LSU head coach Brian Kelly inherits a fairly talented roster that underachieved on the way to an 11-12 record over the last two seasons since winning the 2019 national championship. He had to bolster the roster in a few places, but that talent he walked into is especially evident in the trenches. Three of the four Tigers named to one of the three preseason All-SEC teams this season are defensive linemen. BJ Ojulari was tabbed as a first-team preseason All-SEC defensive end after racking up 16.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks over his first two seasons. Fellow defensive end Ali Gaye was a second-team All-SEC player in 2020 and is back for his fifth season after an injury limited him to just 2.5 sacks in four games last season. On the interior, 6-foot-5, 300-pound sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith will be a tough assignment for the interior of the line. As a true freshman in 2021, he had 19 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks. "They present problems because they're not only talented, but they're long, strong guys,” FSU offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins said. “So what we do is we just study their tendencies and pretty sure that they are breaking us down the same way. Welcome to college football, we play against good fronts, play against good teams, play against good talent. So it's not really more different in preparation. It’s just more of understanding what you're facing and how you can put our kids in the best position to have success.” FSU allowed 36 sacks during the 2021 season, marking the first time since 2018 that the program allowed three or fewer sacks per game in a season. The Seminoles also ran for more than 2,000 yards as a team for the first time since 2017 last year.



In four games against teams that finished the season ranked, though, FSU allowed 4.3 sacks per game and averaged just 3.38 yards per carry, well below their 4.78 yard per carry average over the entire season. Although the Tigers don’t start the season ranked, they are definitely talented enough to be ranked by season’s end if things break right for them. FSU’s offensive line giving the rushing game room to build upon its 406-yard season-opening performance and giving Jordan Travis time to operate the offense are likely critical if FSU is going to pull the upset. “I believe that our guys are up to the challenge,” Atkins said. “When I walked past them not too long ago, they're already breaking the personnel cut-ups and film, moves, and how you play these blocks and things like that. So I think they're welcoming the challenge. And they understand it starts with the work."

