Even before the 2024 season began, Link Jarrett knew this Florida State baseball team had a chance to be special.

The FSU head coach and his staff seriously overhauled their roster this past offseason, bringing in 26 newcomers after his first season at his alma mater ended in serious disappointment as the Seminoles missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1977.

Jarrett saw that effort as well as a year of development in his system from returning players pay off this preseason when his team put together some special stretches.

"There were spurts of 15, 30 minutes, an hour, an hour and a half where it was as good as I've ever seen the college game played," Jarrett said. "And you'd have two teams playing (a split-squad scrimmage). That's when it hit me that this has a chance to be really special."

Those occasional moments of brilliance were mixed in with moments of struggle that left Jarrett fearing things wouldn't come together well as consistently as he believed they could.

"We had some heart to hearts in the dugout in those post-practice meetings of I've seen (the ups and downs of this team)," Jarrett said. "That's the hardest thing for me to figure out as a coach is how to keep that mindset so you can eliminate some of those days where you're scratching your head that may have followed days where you feel like you have a really, really, really special group."

Thankfully for Jarrett and the Seminoles, the good days have heavily outweighed the bad so far this season. FSU is 22-4 entering Tuesday's 6 p.m. game vs. Jacksonville, which marks the halfway point of the regular season. If the Seminoles beat the Dolphins, their 23 wins through the first half of the season will match the win total of last year's 23-31 team.

After starting the season unranked in every ranking with minimal expectations, FSU has soared as high as eighth in Baseball America's top 25 rankings update Monday and is a consensus top-15 team.

Across the board, the Seminoles have been one of the best statistical teams in the country through the first half of this season. They are second nationally in strikeouts per nine innings (12.7, on pace to the best in program history), third nationally in batting average (.341, on pace to be the best by an FSU team since 2008), seventh in runs per game (9.8, on pace to be the most by an FSU team since 1982), 11th in earned run average (3.77), 19th in home runs (50, nearly as many as the 55 last year's team had all season), and 21st nationally in fielding percentage (.979, on pace to be the best in program history).

As FSU crosses the midway point of the 2024 season this week, how does this team compare with the last few FSU baseball teams? For fair comparison, here's how this team stacks up with where the last three FSU baseball teams were statistically coming out of their seventh weekend series of the season.