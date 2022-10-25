Leonard Hamilton has had teams loaded with a mix of seniors, redshirt seniors and super seniors. When the 2022-23 team takes the court in an exhibition game on Thursday, Florida State will have no seniors. More than 20 years after he was hired to rebuild the FSU basketball program, Hamilton has set a standard for competing against the ACC’s blue bloods and consistently reaching the NCAA Tournament with deep, experienced teams that feature size, length and athleticism. Hamilton sees plenty that makes him smile, and the Seminoles are indeed deep with long, athletic players. And he has definite reasons for optimism. “We’re showing signs of being a pretty good perimeter shooting team,” Hamilton said. “And I think that we’re showing signs of potentially being efficient in all the things that we require them of – we are just not as consistent as we need to be. Understandably so, this is probably one of the most inexperienced teams that we’ve had in many years.”

Matthew Cleveland won the ACC's Sixth Man of the Year Award and is one of two leading scorers to return to FSU in 2022-23. (USAToday Sports Images)

When FSU plays host to Newberry College in an exhibition game on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center, coaches and fans will get an early look at how eight first-year players blend with five “second-year veterans.” That’s a term Hamilton has used frequently in the past month, often with a smile. The preseason voters have FSU finishing fifth in the ACC. That’s not exactly a surprise with teams like North Carolina, Duke and Virginia earning attention. But it’s also not a projection of a top 25 team either. Preseason polls are just that and have been missed badly in recent years when evaluating the Seminoles. “It’s not one day where the coaches don't remind us that we're not at the top of the ACC where we want to be,” center Naheem McLeod said. “So I feel like the more and more we hear that, the more hungry we get to compete against guys that are ranked ahead of us and trying to get out there to play.” Hamilton and the coaching staff have had added opportunities to help the players mesh on and off the court. They held a closed scrimmage over the weekend against Michigan in Orlando and also played three games and three scrimmages in Canada in August. “It was big,” McLeod said of the Canada trip. “I feel like that was more of a bonding trip than so much of basketball. I feel like we came together, we really did everything together, hang out, go eat together. One person was going for a walk, we all went for a walk. So that was fun. I really enjoyed that experience.”