F-L-O-R-I-D-A S-T-A-T-E: Taggart has 'Noles embracing school spirit
Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart probably shouldn't have been too surprised by the answer, but he was.
When he asked his players on the first day of preseason practice how many knew the words to FSU's fight song, the response was ... well, disappointing.
"Only two guys raised their hand," Taggart said. "That's a problem."
While singing college fight songs might seem antiquated in 2018, the Seminoles' first-year head coach said it's extremely important for student-athletes to establish a real connection with their universities.
It's the same reason he has brought back numerous former players to speak to the team since he was hired last December, why he's invited former head coach Bobby Bowden to spend more time with the team, and why he's hired former defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews to be his special assistant.
Taggart also has the team -- players and coaches -- watching parts of "The Bowden Dynasty" film at night during camp.
"I think it's important that we take pride in our university," Taggart said.
"Coach Taggart just wants us to know where we came from," senior defensive end Wally Aime said. "To know that Florida State is our school. It's our family."
This will make your day. Noles singing the FSU Fight Song during post-practice stretches. Willie Taggart said learning the song has been an emphasis with the team this week. pic.twitter.com/9sykMJhkek— Tim Linafelt / FSU (@Tim_Linafelt) August 9, 2018
Aime clarified that Taggart didn't merely ask who knew the fight song; he called them out for not knowing it.
"All we knew was the F-L-O-R-I-D-A [part] ... because that's what we hear in the stadium," Aime said.
He said Taggart let them know that was not acceptable.
Even redshirt freshman linebacker DeCalon Brooks, whose father, Derrick, was one of the greatest players in school history, admitted that he didn't know the fight sound before Taggart made it a priority.
But he said he appreciates it more now that the team is embracing it.
"It shows that we care about the school," Brooks said. "We care about Florida State. We take pride in Florida State."
The Seminoles are now singing it after practices, in the weight room and even in some team meetings.
And Taggart said the Seminoles will be singing it after victories at Doak Campbell Stadium this fall.
"That's something we've done everywhere we've been," Taggart said. "After a win, we'll go over to the band and sing the fight song. That's something we plan on doing here, too."
---------------------------------------------------
