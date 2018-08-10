ALSO SEE: More updates, news from Friday's practice

Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart probably shouldn't have been too surprised by the answer, but he was.

When he asked his players on the first day of preseason practice how many knew the words to FSU's fight song, the response was ... well, disappointing.

"Only two guys raised their hand," Taggart said. "That's a problem."

While singing college fight songs might seem antiquated in 2018, the Seminoles' first-year head coach said it's extremely important for student-athletes to establish a real connection with their universities.

It's the same reason he has brought back numerous former players to speak to the team since he was hired last December, why he's invited former head coach Bobby Bowden to spend more time with the team, and why he's hired former defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews to be his special assistant.

Taggart also has the team -- players and coaches -- watching parts of "The Bowden Dynasty" film at night during camp.

"I think it's important that we take pride in our university," Taggart said.

"Coach Taggart just wants us to know where we came from," senior defensive end Wally Aime said. "To know that Florida State is our school. It's our family."