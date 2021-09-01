Faces change, but FSU expecting same big challenge from Notre Dame run game

So, even though many of the faces on both sides have changed, you had better believe the Seminoles know what's coming.

The Florida State Seminoles' defense got bulldozed by the Notre Dame running game in last year's 42-26 victory for the Irish. To the tune of 353 yards on the ground and a staggering 8.4 yards per carry.

They all remember what happened one year ago. And the ones who weren't here have certainly been told about it by now. Repeatedly.

"I feel like they're going to come in and (try to) do the same thing," said FSU defensive tackle Robert Cooper. "Just because they had success the last time we played. But I feel real comfortable going into this game, just knowing they're going to try to run the ball a lot.

"Because I know we're going to be going straight ahead and just working the guards a lot. Me, I just can't wait."

Cooper didn't play much in the game at Notre Dame last season as he was still dealing with a hand injury.

Redshirt sophomore Fabien Lovett is the only player in FSU's main defensive line rotation that played in the game at all. He had one tackle.

The rest of the players who figure to get the majority of the reps for the Seminoles up front -- Dennis Briggs Jr., Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas -- weren't on the team a year ago when FSU traveled to South Bend, Ind.

Briggs rejoined the team the next week after initially opting out of the 2020 season, and Johnson and Thomas came via the transfer portal in January.

Not that new names and faces are going to alter Notre Dame's plan.

The Fighting Irish have one of the best running backs in the country in Kyren Williams, who rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns against the Seminoles in 2020, and they always seem to have one of the best offensive lines.