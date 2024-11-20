Fact or Fiction: Is who starts at QB for FSU this week important?

For the first time this season Florida State head coach Mike Norvell listed his top two quarterbacks as co-starters. Brock Glenn had taken over as the full-time starter for the Seminoles after DJ Uiagalelei was hurt in the SMU game. Glenn played exclusively against Clemson but has since shared being at the helm of the FSU offense with Luke Kromenhoek in games vs. Duke, Miami, North Carolina and Notre Dame. One of the reasons Norvell named the pair co-starters in the game vs. Charleston Southern is because in the Seminoles' last game vs. the Irish, Glenn (44) played almost 20 snaps more than Kromenhoek (26). Against UNC, Glenn played 28 snaps while Kromenhoek played 20. On the road at Miami, Kromenhoek played 38 snaps to Glenn's 26 and against Duke, Glenn played 43 snaps while Kromenhoek played 24. So with Norvell naming co-starters at the beginning of this week, it has become apparent that there is an open competition as far as who starts vs. Charleston Southern. Five or 10 years ago, there might not have been much to read into this. However, this is 2024 and we are in the still wild, wild west of the NIL and more importantly as it pertains to this question, the NCAA transfer portal. With that in mind our Fact or Fiction question for this week is this: Is who starts at quarterback this week for FSU important to how the future plays out at the most crucial position in college football?

Pat Burnham FACT: It will be important. There is a reason Norvell didn't want to continue with the status quo and name Glenn the starter with the plan to continue to roll both quarterbacks in and out of the game as we have seen the last four weeks. I think whoever trots out on to Bobby Bowden Field vs. Charleston Southern will say something about how Norvell feels about the quarterback position as a disastrous 2024 season comes to a merciful end. He didn't make the decision to open up the position without forethought. Coaches very seldom do anything without a very definitive reason. So I think whoever wins the starting nod this week will likely give us some insight into who Norvell sees being the most viable quarterback to lead his team in 2025. Both players will play against Charleston Southern, but I would expect the starter to get the majority of the reps in this game. I think there are a couple of reasons for this. Both players should get a boost in confidence in a game vs. a bad FCS team. It would also give the starter a chance to build some momentum heading into the Florida game where FSU needs to at least have a respectable showing at home and needs a confident quarterback to have any chance to pull of an unexpected upset. And it will also give the starter some confidence heading into the offseason. Competiton matters and the competition as to who starts at QB for FSU this week does too. Otherwise, why would Norvell do this? It can't mean nothing. I guess you could make the argument that he is trying to keep this battle ongoing through the last two weeks of the season to try and ensure both come back to battle for the job in the spring. We know these quarterback battles are complex and have ripple effects. Of course, if Norvell decides to bring in a quarterback via the portal in December, this question, in today's era of college football, might be null and void.

Bob Ferrante FICTION: Mike Norvell should fight to the finish to keep Luke Kromenhoek and Brock Glenn on Florida State’s campus for spring 2025. We know the likely scenario is one quarterback will jump in the transfer portal in December. And I won’t pretend to be naïve, but wouldn’t it be great to see Kromenhoek and Glenn compete 15 times in spring practices and see who performs the best in a new (or newer) scheme implemented by Norvell and an offensive coordinator? There is still a transfer portal window after spring practices, it just doesn’t work as well for a quarterback who departs as he won’t get the on-field time in the spring at his new school. But I’d love to see the competition play out on the field. Pat’s question opens up a thought-provoking discussion. It’s tough to truly evaluate Glenn and Kromenhoek right now given the offensive line play and drops. If pressed for a definite one-quarterback answer, I’d start Kromenhoek against Charleston Southern and think he has the higher upside of the two quarterbacks in the long term. But it’s also not hedging in my view to think Glenn will help a Power 4 team win in 2025 if he leaves FSU.

Curt Weiler FICTION: There is absolutely a world where a move to start Luke Kromenhoek this week signals something about the future of FSU's quarterback position and is the beginning of Mike Norvell prioritizing one quarterback in order to ensure he doesn't lose both of them this offseason. However, it's also possible if that move occurs that Norvell just wants to see how Kromenhoek handles a more fair, even opportunity. FSU has been trailing when he has come off the bench in each of his first four appearances and has been trailing by double digits in three of the four games when he first appeared. The chance to start a game at 0-0 and see how the true freshman handles that, especially against an FCS opponent, could be worth seeing whether this move indicates anything about the future or not. On the other hand, I definitely don't think if Brock Glenn continues to start this week that it means FSU is leaning towards prioritizing the redshirt freshman. That, to me, would be simply a move to maintain the status quo.