Fact or Fiction: Travis Hunter could be ranked No. 1 CB and WR

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Upon the news of Texas and Oklahoma potentially joining the SEC, Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said he wants A&M to be the only team from the state of Texas in the conference and that the reason the Aggies left the Big 12 in the first place was to have their own identity. But I really don’t think Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC would hurt Texas A&M’s recruiting efforts all that much, especially if the Aggies can get to the College Football Playoff soon and even win a national title. Jimbo Fisher is a great recruiter. He has a great staff of recruiters. There is a tremendous amount to sell when it comes to that program. I feel like Bjork’s comments sold A&M a little short and that the Aggies should fear no one right now. The gauntlet of the SEC could expose Texas and Oklahoma a little and that would be a recruiting advantage for A&M. Does it make things easier? No. But the A&M program feels like it’s on a trajectory to the playoff and I don’t think much could stop it.

Passwaters’ take: FICTION. The arrival of Texas and Oklahoma in the SEC sure as heck won't help A&M's recruiting, but let's be real here: if you're already facing off with the likes of SEC powers Alabama, LSU and Georgia for recruits, what's one or two more? In order to recruit effectively in this day and age, you have to hold serve in your own region while doing well on a national level. A&M has done that under Jimbo Fisher -- in 2021, they signed players from nine different states and one from Australia. In 2022, they're dominating Houston recruiting while chasing after talent around the country. New arrivals or not, the gameplan does not change.

Oklahoma has done just fine recruiting anyway and A&M hasn't butted heads with them all that much of late; Texas, on the other hand, remains heavy competition. But A&M still has the better coach, better facilities and the better team, so it's up to the assistants making the big bucks to earn their paychecks and continue to have success.