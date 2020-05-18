That player was former FSU standout Bryant McFadden, who went on to a lengthy career in the NFL.

The last time the Florida State football team landed a top defensive back from McArthur High School in Hollywood, Fla., it worked out very well for the Seminoles.

While it wasn't necessarily the McFadden connection that paved the way for Monday's commitment from McArthur DB Kevin Knowles, the talented defensive back was certainly swayed by some close personal ties to Florida State.

"I've been talking with them (the 'Noles) since before the quarantine started," Knowles said. "I have a sister that attends FSU and another sister who will be there next year. So starting there, FSU was in the picture.

"But then the coaches (head coach Mike Norvell and assistant coaches Marcus Woodson and Adam Fuller) made my family and I a priority, and that stood out to me."

So what was the family's reaction to Knowles' FSU commitment?

"My sisters were more excited than me," he said. "That had a big part in my decision, and we're all happy we get to spend more time with each other in life."

Knowles got a chance to visit FSU's campus for a Junior Day event earlier this year, and he said he could tell right then that it was a place he could call home.

"The campus is nice, and that's somewhere I feel I can succeed," Knowles said. "Especially with my No. 1 supporters, which is my sisters, right beside me."