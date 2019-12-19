"My mom and his mom grew up together in California, went to the same high school, have known each other their whole lives," Boselli said. "So since he was born, I've known him. And with all our family reunions and everything, we would hang out."

The Florida State redshirt junior offensive lineman met with the media on Thursday afternoon, a day after Purdy signed with the Seminoles, and said he had known the star quarterback since the four-star quarterback was a baby.

Andrew Boselli has known him his entire life.

Most Florida State fans weren't familiar with the name Chubba Purdy until this past weekend.

New FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham found out this information just a few days after he was hired by Mike Norvell to join the Seminoles' staff.

Dillingham went and saw Boselli immediately.

"I heard you're boys with Chubba Purdy," Dillingham said.

"Yeah," Boselli replied. "He's a family friend. What's up?"

"We need him," Dillingham said. "He's a ball player."

Dillingham knew of Purdy because of his connections back home in Arizona. The new FSU offensive coordinator was born and raised there and worked with Norvell at Arizona State.

*ALSO SEE: More notes from FSU's post-practice player interviews Thursday

Purdy's older brother, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy, was a prominent recruit in Arizona when Norvell and Dillingham were still leading the Sun Devils. So the Purdy family was familiar to both coaches.

They just didn't know Chubba nearly as well as one of their new offensive linemen did.

Not long after his conversation with Dillingham, Boselli got a call from his mother. She told him that the Purdy family would be coming from Arizona to Tallahassee for an official visit over the weekend.

And the Florida State center didn't have to ask anyone who was going to be Purdy's host.

"Oh, I knew I was hosting even before I was told," Boselli said with a smile.

Less than a week later, his childhood friend signed with the Seminoles.

----------

Discuss this story with other passionate FSU fans on the Tribal Council message board.