If you’re coming to Doak Campbell Stadium for Saturday’s spring showcase, there will be plenty to do before and after the 4 p.m. event. We’ve compiled a list of activities for the weekend. And if you can't make it back, here's how to watch and follow along with the Osceola's coverage this weekend.

Friday night

Looking for what to do on Friday night? There are three good options, from the Friday Night Block Party (5-10 p.m.) in College Town, featuring country singer Dylan Marlowe, to the FSU-Virginia softball game (6 p.m., tickets available here) to the Flying High Circus (7 p.m., limited availability on tickets). The Osceola staff will share what we're looking forward to watching on Saturday in a story and we'll also have a live preview show on Friday at 12:30 p.m. (watch on our YouTube, Facebook or Twitter) and if you miss it watch on demand or listen to the show on your favorite podcast platform.

Saturday pregame, game information

The Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase will begin at 4 p.m. While not a true game format, expect a good amount of 11-on-11 competition (Mike Norvell has often placed an emphasis on it this spring). Guest coaches from the 1993 national championship team will be Charlie Ward and Henri Crockett, with Karlos Williams and PJ Williams as guest coaches from the 2013 national championship team. The ticket office at Dick Howser Stadium will open at 2 p.m. But you may want to avoid the lines and grab your tickets online. Tickets are general admission and cost $10. Champions Club will open at 2 p.m. Gates A, C, E, F, J, K and M as well as the Champions Club will be open at 3 p.m. Students can use their FSU ID at any gate. Tickets to the Champions Club ($40) are only available to existing season ticket holders and Silver Chief donors or above. Looking to plan the morning? Parking lots open at 10 a.m. (parking at the Lot 9 garage is $8, purchase here). There will be a fan fest on Langford Green from 11 a.m.-noon., and current players will be signing autographs in an event sponsored by The Battle's End.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW7igJl0IHdhaXQgdG8gc2VlIHRoZSB3aG9sZSBmYW1pbHkgYXMg d2UgZ2V0IGEgZmlyc3QgbG9vayBhdCB0aGUgMjAyMyBGU1UgRm9vdGJhbGwg VGVhbSEgQXV0b2dyYXBoIHNlc3Npb24gaXMgb3BlbiB0byBhbGwsIHlvdSBt YXkgYnJpbmcgaXRlbXMgdG8gaGF2ZSBzaWduZWQhIFNpZ24gdXAgdG9kYXkg Zm9yIGFjY2VzcyB0byB0aGUgdGFpbGdhdGUgLSBHdWVzdHMgYXJlIHdlbGNv bWUhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8yS0dITFp1UzFKIj5odHRwczov L3QuY28vMktHSExadVMxSjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL09j WTBiU2FiODAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PY1kwYlNhYjgwPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFRoZSBCYXR0bGUmIzM5O3MgRW5kIChAVGhlQmF0dGxlc0VuZCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVCYXR0bGVzRW5kL3N0 YXR1cy8xNjQ2MTgyNTQ5OTk4MTQxNDQwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkFwcmlsIDEyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

A Coca-Cola tailgate opens at noon. There will also be a fan fest for Battle's End members from noon-3:30 p.m. The FSU softball team will play Virginia at 1 p.m. You can buy a ticket (here), watch from the left-field berm or the parking garage across the street. If you can’t make it to Doak, there will be a live stream on ACC Network Extra with a two-hour window for the broadcast. Quarterback EJ Manuel is expected to be among the broadcasters coming in for the game. Whether you're in the stadium, watching from home or if you have other plans, the Osceola staff will have a live thread with updates during the spring showcase and we'll have interviews with coach Mike Norvell and others in the evening. FSU officials say fans will be allowed on the field postgame. The Flying High Circus will also perform at 7 p.m. (limited availability on tickets).

Sunday-Monday