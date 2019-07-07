Fan Reaction: Renew or not renew FSU football season tickets?
By now you're probably well aware that demand for Florida State football season tickets has fallen off dramatically. Warchant.com reported last week that sales are down nearly 20,000 from when they sold out at 45,000 in 2014. We also offered several reasons why there has been such a step drop-off in our Five Takes column.
To get a clearer picture directly from the fans, we followed up those stories by asking subscribers on the Tribal Council to explain why they decided to renew or not renew their season tickets. At last check, nearly 250 fans have participated in the thread, with some very interesting and diverse comments.
Here is a sampling from both sides:
Why fans opted to renew football season tickets:
Several fans that replied on the Tribal Council cited loyalty to the school and football team as the overriding factor for their decision to renew. A few said they were going to be loyal through thick and thin and weren't fazed by recent losses or changes to the game-day experience.
Not all fans who renewed were that steadfast in their support, however. Several said it was a tough decision and left open the possibility of not renewing down the road.
Why fans opted to not renew football season tickets:
Based on responses on the Tribal Council thread, there is no single or simple reason why fans decided against renewing season tickets. Losses on the field, ticket prices, game-day experience, travel, lodging, watered-down home schedule and the cheaper secondary ticket market all appear to be playing a role in reduced sales.