By now you're probably well aware that demand for Florida State football season tickets has fallen off dramatically. Warchant.com reported last week that sales are down nearly 20,000 from when they sold out at 45,000 in 2014. We also offered several reasons why there has been such a step drop-off in our Five Takes column.

To get a clearer picture directly from the fans, we followed up those stories by asking subscribers on the Tribal Council to explain why they decided to renew or not renew their season tickets. At last check, nearly 250 fans have participated in the thread, with some very interesting and diverse comments.

Here is a sampling from both sides: