FSU, South Carolina fans pitch in after fire destroys DB Robinson's home
Defensive back transfer Jammie Robinson has only been on Florida State's campus for a few weeks, but he already is feeling the support of the Seminoles' community.
As well as the love from fans of his former school.
Robinson, who transferred in this semester from South Carolina, posted on social media early Friday that his mother's home in South Georgia was destroyed by an accidental fire last night. He then posted a link to a GoFundMe page seeking support.
Within four hours, Robinson already had raised about about $9,000 toward an original goal of $10,000.
Crazy news I received last night . Our house burned down and we lost everything 💔 Glad my mother Satarius Monson is safe and okay ❤️ I love you momma🙏🏾— jammie robinson (@JayRob_7) January 29, 2021
According to a report from an Albany, Ga., television station, the fire started in a kitchen of the duplex. Robinson posted that no one was injured in the blaze but that the family lost all of their personal belongings.
In a later post, he thanked fans from Florida State and his former school for showing the family love.
I love my Gamecock🐔 and Nole🍢 family❤️— jammie robinson (@JayRob_7) January 29, 2021
Robinson's story was shared widely on social media Friday, including by teammates and fans from both schools.
It hit particularly close to former FSU defensive end Janarius Robinson (no relation), whose family was able to build a new home last year following a devastating hurricane -- only after receiving more than $100,000 in donations from fans of FSU and across college football.
I know this feeling my boy 💔 ... stay positive if NOLE NATION Can come through for me I’m sure they’ll do the same for you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/oLsBHQXCrU— J Rob (@JanariusD1) January 29, 2021
