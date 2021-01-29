Defensive back transfer Jammie Robinson has only been on Florida State's campus for a few weeks, but he already is feeling the support of the Seminoles' community.

As well as the love from fans of his former school.

Robinson, who transferred in this semester from South Carolina, posted on social media early Friday that his mother's home in South Georgia was destroyed by an accidental fire last night. He then posted a link to a GoFundMe page seeking support.

Within four hours, Robinson already had raised about about $9,000 toward an original goal of $10,000.