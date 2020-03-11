GREENSBORO, N.C. -- After thousands of fans were allowed to watch the first two days of the ACC men's basketball tournament, the conference announced Wednesday evening that the stands will be mostly empty for the final three days.

Following the lead of other college sports conferences and professional sports teams, the ACC decided to limit access out of concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease.

“In light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the latest developments nationally from health authorities and today’s announcement by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the ACC will alter the remainder of the ACC Tournament," the conference announced. "After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.”