Fans shut out of remainder of ACC tournament due to coronavirus concerns
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- After thousands of fans were allowed to watch the first two days of the ACC men's basketball tournament, the conference announced Wednesday evening that the stands will be mostly empty for the final three days.
Following the lead of other college sports conferences and professional sports teams, the ACC decided to limit access out of concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease.
“In light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the latest developments nationally from health authorities and today’s announcement by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the ACC will alter the remainder of the ACC Tournament," the conference announced. "After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.”
The ACC's announcement came on the heels of similar announcements by the Big Ten and the Big 12.
No. 4 Florida State, which is the top seed for the ACC Tournament, is scheduled to play Clemson in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. The Tigers advanced by defeating Miami early Wednesday.
