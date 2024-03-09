This Florida State baseball lineup just keeps producing runs at an impressive rate.

The Seminoles beat New Orleans 15-7 Saturday night at Dick Howser Stadium -- their seventh time scoring double-digit runs in the last eight games -- to clinch the series against the Privateers and improve to 13-0 on the season.

The team's 13-0 start is the best for an FSU team since the 2018 FSU team started that season 14-0. After TCU and UC Irvine lost Friday night, FSU and Texas A&M now enter Sunday as the final two undefeated teams in college baseball this season.

Through 13 games this season, FSU has beat its opponents by an average score of 12.3 to 3.7.

In Saturday's second game of the weekend, the Seminoles scored a run in the first inning, the ninth time in 13 games they've done that this season. Then in the sixth inning, they broke through for six runs to stake themselves to an early 7-0 lead.

This offensive outburst was fueled the old-fashioned way as FSU didn't draw a walk until the fifth inning. Instead, FSU plated seven runs over the first two innings on nine hits. Eight of the first 11 FSU batters in the game reached base via hit, only one of which was an extra-base hit.

It was a good thing FSU built this early lead as the Seminoles struggled to put together a bullpen day on the mound. With concerns about the weather and the start time of Saturday's game pushed back, Link Jarrett elected to move Saturday starter Jamie Arnold to Sunday's game and start Andrew Armstrong in Saturday's game instead.

While Armstrong got two shutout innings as the opener, each of the next four FSU relievers allowed at least one run. The Privateers scored six runs over the third through fifth innings to cut FSU's lead to as little as one run, even putting the tying run in scoring position and racking up 13 hits off six FSU pitchers.

New Orleans was never able to tie the game up though as FSU scored eight straight runs once UNO made it a one-run game to put the game away.

Jaime Ferrer started the six-run seventh inning which put the game out of reach with a no-doubt homer to left field, his fifth homer in the last six games. Cam Smith provided the dagger with a three-run homer he crushed to right, his fourth of the season.

FSU finished with 15 hits and each member of the starting lineup had at least one. Smith led the way with three hits and four runs batted in, extending his hitting streak which spans back to last season to 17 games.

Up Next

FSU looks for the sweep and closes out this week at home Sunday at 2 p.m. vs. New Orleans. The game was pushed back an hour from 1 p.m. due to Saturday's game being delayed as well.

After that, FSU hits the road Tuesday to take on Florida in Gainesville, the first of three games in the rivalry this season.