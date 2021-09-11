FCS foe Jacksonville State stuns FSU, 20-17, with TD pass as time expires

Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper connected with receiver Damond Philyaw-Johnson on a 59-yard pass as time expired to shock Florida State, 20-17, late Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU led by seven points at halftime and 10 points in the fourth quarter before giving up touchdowns on each of the Gamecocks' final two drives.

The Seminoles actually had a chance to extend their lead even further midway through the fourth quarter, but they were stuffed by Jacksonville State on fourth down inside the 5-yard line. The Gamecocks then marched 97 yards on 11 plays to cut the lead to three points.

Then after forcing a punt on the ensuing drive, JSU hit the game-winner.

Facing a fourth-and-10 from his own 41-yard line, Cooper found Philyaw-Johnson down the right sideline, and the receiver eluded FSU's defenders on his way to the end zone.

Florida State, inexplicably, was not in a prevent defense despite having only six seconds remaining on the clock. Second-year head coach Mike Norvell falls to 0-2 on the season and 3-8 in his tenure at Florida State.

