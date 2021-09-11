FCS foe Jacksonville State stuns FSU, 20-17, with TD pass as time expires

"I apologize to our fan base, to our university, to all Seminoles for the performance that we had," second-year head coach Mike Norvell said. "I take ownership of it."

This marks the Seminoles' first loss to an FCS school in program history.

FSU led by seven points at halftime and 10 points in the fourth quarter before giving up touchdowns on each of the Gamecocks' final two drives.

Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper connected with receiver Damond Philyaw-Johnson on a 59-yard pass as time expired to shock Florida State, 20-17, late Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Box Score: JSU 20, FSU 17

The Seminoles actually had a chance to extend their lead even further midway through the fourth quarter, but they were stuffed by Jacksonville State on fourth down inside the 5-yard line. The Gamecocks then marched 97 yards on 11 plays to cut the lead to three points.

Then after forcing a punt on the ensuing drive, JSU hit the game-winner.

Facing a fourth-and-10 from his own 41-yard line, Cooper found Philyaw-Johnson down the right sideline, and the receiver eluded FSU's defenders on his way to the end zone. It was Philyaw-Johnson's only catch of the night.

Florida State, inexplicably, was not in a prevent defense despite having only six seconds remaining on the clock.

Norvell, who falls to 0-2 on the season and 3-8 in his tenure at Florida State, said the Seminoles didn't choose to play prevent because they were concerned the Gamecocks could complete a pass and call timeout with six seconds remaining.

Jacksonville State won Saturday after getting shut out in its season opener by UAB, 31-0. The Gamecocks accounted for just 156 yards in that game, but finished with 350 against the Seminoles.

Cooper completed 17 of 38 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions against FSU.

Florida State made a much-anticipated move at quarterback, giving McKenzie Milton the start over Jordan Travis. But Milton was not overly impressive either; he completed 18 of 30 passes for 133 yards. He threw one touchdown pass and one interception.

Milton, who was making his first start since sustaining a catastrophic injury in 2018 while starring at UCF, received the start after coming off the bench to complete 5 of 7 passes last week against Notre Dame.

FSU's offense, which was depleted by injuries and hurt by a slew of penalties, only accounted for 335 yards against the FCS opponent.

Jashaun Corbin rushed for 109 yards on 15 carries, including a 12-yard touchdown, and Treshaun Ward added 45 on eight attempts.

Florida State's defense, meanwhile, racked up five sacks but could not keep the Gamecocks off the scoreboard on their final two drives.

In a game filled with penalties, the Seminoles were flagged 11 times for 114 yards and Jacksonville State was penalized 13 times for 111. The Seminoles had a late interception overturned when linebacker Kalen DeLoach was called for targeting.

FSU returns to action Saturday at Wake Forest.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.

